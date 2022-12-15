Report: College Basketball Teams Have Major Locker Room Issues

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 21: A view of the backboard, rim and net during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Consol Energy Center on March 21, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The new NIL landscape in the world of college sports appears to be causing some fractures among teammates.

According to college basketball insider Fran Fraschilla, several "talented college teams" are starting to "crack" due to late NIL payments and jealousy in the locker room.

"I am hearing that some talented college teams are starting to crack because of NIL payments not being made on time, NIL promises not kept or jealousy among teammates. Not a value judgement on NIL. It’s just human nature. The 'new normal,'" Fraschilla reported on Wednesday.

With the new monetary opportunities that come with NIL come some new challenges. Some players will make more than others — and some may prioritize their payments more than others.

There's no question that there's some valid arguments against the current NIL rules, but it appears they're here to stay — at least for now.