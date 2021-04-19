The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: College Football Recruit Killed In Austin Shooting

A detail of a Nike official NCAA size football as it sits in the end zone while the West Virginia Mountaineers stretchon the field prior to playing against the Clemson Tigers during the Discover Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium.(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A 2021 college football recruit was reportedly among three people killed in a shooting in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

Three people were shot and killed at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas on Sunday. The Elgin (Texas) Independent School District has confirmed that two students were among the three people killed.

One of those students, Willie Simmons III, a senior at Elgin High School, was a 2021 college football recruit. Simmons was signed to play football at North Texas next fall. Alyssa Broderick, who played basketball at the high school, was also killed.

“We are heartbroken by the news of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick,” Elgin ISD superintendent Jodi Duron said in a statement. “The Elgin ISD community grieves the loss of these two young, promising souls.”

Simmons, a linebacker, was a two-time All-District player. He was also a three-time All-Academic selection.

Police announced on Monday that suspect Stephen Broderick had been taken into custody. Broderick was a former detective and had been taken into custody without incident.

Our thoughts are with the friends and family members of those involved.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.