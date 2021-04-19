Report: College Football Recruit Killed In Austin Shooting

A 2021 college football recruit was reportedly among three people killed in a shooting in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

Three people were shot and killed at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas on Sunday. The Elgin (Texas) Independent School District has confirmed that two students were among the three people killed.

One of those students, Willie Simmons III, a senior at Elgin High School, was a 2021 college football recruit. Simmons was signed to play football at North Texas next fall. Alyssa Broderick, who played basketball at the high school, was also killed.

“We are heartbroken by the news of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick,” Elgin ISD superintendent Jodi Duron said in a statement. “The Elgin ISD community grieves the loss of these two young, promising souls.”

Just crushing news from Austin. Willie Simmons III had signed to play football at North Texas. Condolences to his family and the Broderick family. https://t.co/pg1akGaxj3 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 19, 2021

Simmons, a linebacker, was a two-time All-District player. He was also a three-time All-Academic selection.

Police announced on Monday that suspect Stephen Broderick had been taken into custody. Broderick was a former detective and had been taken into custody without incident.

Our thoughts are with the friends and family members of those involved.