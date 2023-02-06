Report: College Football Coach Is Leaving For The Patriots

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It looks like Bill O'Brien isn't the only coach making the jump from the college ranks to Bill Belichick's staff on the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is expected to leave the Ducks and join the Patriots. But this won't be the first time Klemm has worked in the NFL or even with Belichick.

Klemm played six NFL seasons with his first five coming with Belichick in New England from 2000 to 2004. He won three Super Bowls as a backup offensive tackle.

Klemm has been coaching since 2008, rising through the ranks in stints with SMU and UCLA before a three-year run in Pittsburgh from 2019 to 2021. He was hired by Oregon under first-year head coach Dan Lanning for the 2022 season and it appears that he'll be receiving a pay raise in going back to the NFL.

No doubt Adrian Klemm will serve as either offensive line coach or run game coordinator or both at New England. That will probably mean a change in role for incumbent offensive line coach Matt Patricia.

Last year the Patriots tried to have their staff members multitask and take new roles that they didn't specialize in. The results were largely disastrous.

But with the hiring of Bill O'Brien and now Adrian Klemm, it appears that the Patriots have a proper NFL coaching staff to lead them into 2022.