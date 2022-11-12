Report: College Football Coach's Job Is "Squarely In Flux"

MORGANTOWN, WV - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of Mountaineer Field during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers on September 20, 2014 at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

College football insider Pete Thamel reports that Neal Brown's head coaching job at West Virginia is "squarely in flux."

With a loss to Oklahoma this afternoon, Brown would notch his third losing season with the Mountaineers since taking over in 2019.

"Neal Brown's job at West Virginia is squarely in flux," Thamel said on College GameDay Saturday, per 247 Sports. "Sources tell me that no decision has been made yet on Brown's future. But at 20-24 in his fourth season and at 3-6 now, a loss to Oklahoma today would mean Brown would have three losing seasons in four years. Further complicating things is that Brown is owed $17 million after signing a two-year extension in 2021. That number is subject to offset. But the financial mess leaves the future of athletic director Shane Lyons certainly in the crosshairs. Sources have told me that if Brown is gone, Lyons may not be around to hire his successor."

Neal is owed $17 million after the two-year extension he signed in 2021. The "financial mess" that would come from his firing could also put athletic director Shane Lyons' job in jeopardy.

The Mountaineers are 3-6 on the year and currently on a three-game losing streak.

Today's contest against Oklahoma will kickoff at noon ET.