Report: College Football Job Is Jon Gruden's If He Wants It

It's been about a year since the Las Vegas Raiders fired Jon Gruden and the rest of the league basically exiled him. But if he has any interest in getting into the college game, there's one team willing to give him the job immediately.

According to Zac Blobner of WDAE in Florida, the USF Bulls are willing give Gruden their recently-vacated head coaching job to Gruden if he wants. Per the report, some boosters are willing to pay him what he wants to bring him into the fold right now.

USF just fired head coach Jeff Scott after 2.5 years at the helm with a 4-26 record. There's no saving this season at 1-8, but they could build something if they bring Gruden on board.

Lest we forget, Gruden is a legend in USF's neighborhood for his historic run as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He'll probably find no shortage of boosters willing to offer him the sun and the moon to lead their college program.

But it's been a hot minute since Jon Gruden coached college football. His last college job was all the way back in 1991 when he was the wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh.

After one year at Pitt, the NFL came calling and spent six years as an assistant before becoming one of the league's youngest head coaches when the Raiders hired him in 1998. He was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 and promptly led the team to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Gruden was head coach of the Buccaneers until 2008 and spent another decade as a commentator before returning in 2018 with the Raiders.

Should Gruden consider taking the USF job?