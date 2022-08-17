Report: College Football Playoff Considering Drastic Move

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs holds up the National Championship trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff's Board of Managers is reportedly mulling over a move that could have major implications in terms of the future of college sports.

According Pete Thamel of ESPN, the board began discussions on restructuring how college football is governed, meaning the possibility of governing body outside of the NCAA.

This is said to be the first such discussion by members of the College Football Playoff, posed as "something the group should think more about down the line."

While nothing is imminent, especially considering how complex this process would be, it could have a major impact on what the sport looks like in the years to come.

Per Thamel, "The CFP Board of Managers consists of presidents from all 10 major conferences and Rev. John Jenkins of Notre Dame. It includes significant figures like Mississippi State president Mark Keenum, Clemson president Jim Clements and Ohio State president Kristina Johnson."

Another discussion that reportedly took place was the ability to implement a new playoff model before the end of the current College Football Playoff contract, which runs out after the 2025 season.