Report: College Football Program Might Turn Down Bowl Offer

With the recent news out of Las Vegas, UNLV may reportedly turn down a bowl offer.

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV ... UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered."

The Rebels let go of Arroyo after three seasons on the sideline. The team came out of the gates strong in 2022, posting a 4-1 record to start the year before losing six straight games; finishing 5-7 with Saturday's win over in-state rival Nevada.

In a statement from UNLV athletic director Erick Harper announcing the move:

We thank Marcus Arroyo for his unwavering efforts leading our student-athletes on and off the field for these three seasons. His program represented this institution in the community and classroom in a manner that is to be commended. However, with our increased expectations at UNLV we felt a change was in order at this time. We all wish Marcus and his family the best in their future endeavors.

The Rebels haven't won five or more games since 2017 and their last winning season came nearly a decade ago. If UNLV was to accept a bowl invite, associate HC and linebackers coach Kenwick Thompson would serve as the team's interim.