Report: College Quarterback Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Jalen Kitna, son of former NFL QB Jon Kitna and current Florida Gators quarterback, has reportedly been arrested on child pornography charges.

Per a Gainesville Police spokesperson, Kitna was booked on five separate charges, including: two counts of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of underage porn.

The 19-year-old redshirt freshman was arrested and booked on Wednesday, though further details are scarce at this time with the story still developing.

Kitna was a highly-touted recruit out of Burleson High School in Texas before committing to Florida as part of its 2021 class.

He'd redshirt his first year in Gainesville but made three appearances for the Gators this season; completing 10-of-14 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball once for six yards.

His father, Jon, played 14 NFL seasons where he threw for 29,745 career yards and 169 touchdowns between stops with the Seahawks, Bengals, Lions and Cowboys. He was even a Comeback Player of the Year Award winner in 2003.