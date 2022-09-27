Report: College Referee Worked Saturday Despite Suspension News

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

One college football ref worked this past Saturday, even though he was supposed to be suspended for a blown call.

Linesman Matthew Fitzgerald was reffing the Notre Dame-Cal game in Week 3 and called Call offsides on a field goal attempt, except the Bears were not even close to being offside.

That led to him supposedly being suspended for this past Saturday but he ended up working the Notre Dame-North Carolina game.

Thankfully, there were no botched calls in that game as the Fighting Irish rolled past the Tar Heels, 45-21.

It doesn't look like he's going to be suspended for a game this coming Saturday as the reported suspension looks to have been not true.

He won't be working a Fighting Irish game for the third straight week. They have off this week so we'll have to see which game the ACC assigns him to.