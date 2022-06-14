Report: Colts Inquired About Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade

INDIANAPOLIS, IN December 31: Indianapolis Colts Mascot Blue runs onto the field at the start of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on December 31, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis IN. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 22-13. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Commanders star Terry McLaurin is holding out on the team's mandatory minicamp as he and the Washington front office continue to discuss contract extension negotiations.

While the Commanders would certainly love to retain their No. 1 receiving option, failed negotiations could result in a forced trade.

According to Indianapolis insider Zach Hicks, the Colts inquired about a trade for McLaurin earlier this offseason.

The Commanders were "firmly against" the idea of a trade, but their hand could be forced before McLaurin embarks on the final year of his rookie contract.

McLaurin is set to earn $2.79 million with the Commanders this coming season. Given the massive contract deals for several star wide receivers this offseason, it's fair to assume the 26-year-old wideout is in search of a significant pay raise.

McLaurin, a third-round pick in the 2019 draft, notched another solid season in 2021. He reeled in 77 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns — marking his second straight 1,000-yard season.

If he misses all three days of mandatory minicamp as expected, McLaurin be fined more than $90,000. He's yet to workout with new Commanders QB1 Carson Wentz.

With incoming rookie Alec Pierce and reserve WR Parris Campbell backing up Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts' wide receiver depth chart could certainly use a star injection like McLaurin this coming season.

McLaurin is a key cog in the Commanders' future. Will the team be able to retain him for a fourth season?