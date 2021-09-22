Report: Colts’ Plan For Backup Quarterback Revealed

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz did not practice on Wednesday with two ankle sprains suffered during a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. As of right now, the veteran QB is considered day-to-day — raising questions about who will take QB1 responsibilities if he can’t go this weekend.

“We have to approach it like he won’t be in there,” head coach Frank Reich said, per Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV.

With rookie Sam Ehlinger out on IR, Jacob Eason is currently the team’s only backup — and the second-year QB didn’t exactly inspire confidence with his performance this past weekend. Coming in for Wentz after his injury, Eason completed just 2/5 passes and threw an interception.

Reich reportedly would not answer if Eason would be the starter if Wentz can’t go.

According to Indianapolis insider Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts could elevate veteran backup Brett Hundley from the practice roster to give the team more options at the quarterback position this weekend.

Expect the Colts to elevate QB Brett Hundley from the practice squad this week, and don't be stunned if he's at least in the conversation to see snaps on Sunday. Asked twice about it today, Frank Reich would not confirm Jacob Eason will start if Carson Wentz can't go. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 22, 2021

Hundley signed with the Colts back in July after Wentz was forced to undergo surgery on his foot. In the team’s final preseason matchup of the year, he logged the majority of snaps — notching 52 yards on 6/12 passing and rushing for 30 yards. He was then released by the team on final cut day but later re-signed with the practice squad.

With or without Wentz, the Colts will take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday afternoon.