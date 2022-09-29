Report: Court Makes Decision On The Alvin Kamara Case

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The court case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been pushed back yet again.

The meeting for negotiations has been reset for November 9.

"Lawyers say they are working on coordinating a meeting on negotiations, which involves as many as 12 lawyers. Reset, again, for Nov. 9," 8NewsNow reporter David Charns wrote on Twitter.

Kamara was arrested in February on felony battery charges stemming from an incident in a casino after this year's Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. Police say video evidence shows Kamara put his hand on the victim's chest to stop him from getting on the elevator with Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and the two other defendants.

Lammons punched the victim, leaving him unconscious on the floor. The defendants then allegedly stomped on the man, leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees and arms, per ESPN.

There's currently no timeline on a possible punishment for Kamara from the NFL. The Saints running back has played in two of his team's three games so far this season, missing Week 2 with a rib injury.

The Saints will face off against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday morning.