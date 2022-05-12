Report: Cowboys' Game On Christmas Eve Has Leaked

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

At this rate, most of the unconfirmed 2022 NFL schedule will be reported before Thursday night's official reveal.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve. If the NFL corroborates this plan later this evening, the NFC East foes will face off on a Saturday in Week 16.

So far, Dallas has one date officially locked into its 2022 calendar. Head coach Mike McCarthy will return to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. FOX will air the marquee matchup Sunday, November 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

As noted by NFL on CBS, the Cowboys have the easiest strength of schedule this season. Along with getting four games against the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, they'll have a chance to pick up easy wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans.

However, they'll also face Tom Brady's Tom Buccaneers and both of last season's Super Bowl participants (Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals).

Meanwhile, the Eagles will play their home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 2. They'll get the same favorable NFC East, NFC North, and AFC South matchups as the Cowboys along with opposing the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dallas scored 92 combined points in two dominant victories over Philadelphia last season. Unlike last season's Week 18 meeting, when both teams were already locked into playoff spots, this Christmas Eve encounter could have significant stakes.

The NFL Network and Peacock will televise the full 2022 schedule unveiling at 8 p.m. ET.