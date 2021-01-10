Report: Cowboys Interviewed Defensive Coordinator Candidate Today

The Cowboys reportedly interviewed Panthers assistant coach Jason Simmons for their newly-opened defensive coordinator position on Sunday afternoon. Dallas fired its previous DC Mike Nolan on Friday.

Simmons spent his first year with Carolina as defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach in 2020. According to Team Rankings, the Panthers were the 18th ranked passing defense in the league this year, averaging 239.1 yards allowed per game.

Prior to his time in Carolina, Simmons’ worked under current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay. The former NFL player joined the Packers staff back in 2015 when he started as an assistant special teams coach. Simmons later worked his way up to defensive backs coach in 2019.

Dallas is also expected to meet with another NFL assistant on Sunday. According to reports from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are expected to meet with Falcons passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. at some point today.

Considering the team nearly broke a franchise record for rushing yards allowed (2,541) in 2020, it seems curious the franchise is focusing on passing game assistants for the defensive coordinator job. Dallas had the 11th ranked pass defense in the league this year, allowing 227.6 yards per game.

Stay tuned for updates on the Cowboys hiring process.