Report: Cowboys Not Close To Deal With Former Packers QB

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a former Green Bay Packers quarterback this week, though the NFC East franchise doesn’t appear to be close to a deal with the player.

Dallas officially announced this week that it had worked out former Packers quarterback Brett Hundley.

Hundley, 27, was a fifth round pick by the Packers in 2015. He spent the first three seasons of his career in Green Bay. Hundley has since played for the Seahawks and Cardinals.

DallasCowboys.com had more:

The club held a workout with veteran quarterback Brett Hundley on Friday afternoon, giving them a look at an additional quarterback. Hundley’s name should make sense in Dallas. He has a logical connection to Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, given that he was a fifth-round draft pick in Green Bay when McCarthy was the Packers’ head coach. He also played with former Packer quarterback Scott Tolzien, who is currently an offensive assistant under McCarthy.

While the team worked out Hundley this week, the Cowboys do not appear to be close to a deal.

Free agent QB Brett Hundley is scheduled to leave Dallas today following a Cowboys visit and workout that "went well," source said. "Nothing imminent right now." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 21, 2021

The Cowboys are looking for some veteran depth behind Dak Prescott, with 2020 backup Andy Dalton having left for Chicago.

Dallas is set to open the 2021 season in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.