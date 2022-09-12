Report: Cowboys' Plan Following Dak Prescott's Injury Revealed

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys might not be making another move at quarterback after all.

According to CowboysSI.com, the Cowboys' plan is to have Cooper Rush step in for Dak Prescott while he recovers from a right thumb injury. Prescott is expected to be out for the next six-to-eight weeks once he gets surgery on it.

Rush knows that he has to step up with Prescott out and he seems ready for that opportunity.

“Just go do your job,” Rush said. “Just execute. It’s the same plays, it’s the same other guys, we’ve still got everyone else."

Rush is in his fifth season with the Cowboys. He's appeared in eight games during that time and has amassed 488 yards passing, three touchdowns, and one interception.

He's set to make his ninth appearance against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday as the Cowboys try to get into the win column.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.