Report: Cowboys, Star TE "Not Close" On Long-Term Extension

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his first half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

It's been a frustrating offseason for Dallas Cowboys fans in many ways. They've seen key contributors from last year's season walk or get traded with very few elite players replacing them.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys may not be able to tie down one of their fan favorites either. Tight end Dalton Schultz is seeking a new contract but doesn't appear to be getting one anytime soon.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Schultz and the Cowboys are "not close" to an extension. Per the report, Schultz may have to wait a while for any new contract.

That isn't to say that Schultz won't get paid big bucks in 2022. The Cowboys placed a franchise tag worth $10.9 million on him.

Dalton Schultz was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cowboys but didn't have a big role on the team over his first two seasons.

However, in 2020, Schultz became the team's starting tight end and quickly emerged as a reliable target, making 63 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns.

This past season was his best yet as he made 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. He played a big role in the Cowboys posting the No. 1 offense in both points and yards for the first time in decades.

But while he is an ascendant tight end, it's clear that the Cowboys don't think he's so ascendant as to warrant the kind of money Schultz wants.

Will Dalton Schultz sign a contract extension with the Cowboys?