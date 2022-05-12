Report: Cowboys' Thanksgiving Opponent Has Leaked

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be playing a team from their division on Thanksgiving later this year.

Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, the New York Giants will be the Cowboys' opponent on Thanksgiving Day.

This should be a fun matchup considering that the Giants should be a better team this year. The Cowboys will also unquestionably be the favorite to win the NFC East again this season.

Last year, the Cowboys played the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving but ended up losing, 36-33 in overtime.

Dallas is 31-22-1 all-time on Thanksgiving and this will be the first time New York will play there since 1992.

The Giants last played on Thanksgiving back in 2017 when they lost to the Washington Football Team (now the Commanders).

The full NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.