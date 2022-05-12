Report: Cowboys' Week 1 Schedule Rumor Is Not True

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tonight, the NFL will unveil a first look at the entire 2022 schedule. A rumor has been floating around about the Cowboys' Week 1 opponent.

The rumor presented itself on Twitter on Thursday morning. It suggested the Cowboys will open the season against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Fans weren't too thrilled with the idea.

However, the rumor appears to be inaccurate. Washington, not Dallas, will open the season against the Jaguars, according to a report.

The Cowboys' Week 1 opponent, meanwhile, remains unknown for now.

"Washington will open the season vs Jacksonville at FedEx Field, per sources," said JP Finlay. "Good chance for a Week 1 Commanders win against a Jags team that went 3-14 last year."

As boring a Week 1 game against the Jaguars would have been for the Cowboys, it probably would have resulted in a 1-0 start to the year. Oh well.

The Cowboys will learn their Week 1 opponent and the rest of the 2022 season tonight when the NFL unveils the full schedule.

Dallas is looking to build upon a 12-5 record last year. The Cowboys later lost to the 49ers in the NFL Wild Card Round.