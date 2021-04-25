The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft could be a historic one.

The top of the first round is expected to be extremely quarterback heavy. We could have four quarterbacks taken with the first four picks and as many as five quarterbacks selected inside the top 10.

There isn’t expected to be much defense taken at the top of the first round, if any at all. In fact, history could be made in the top 10.

“I’m tell you there’s a chance (slim) that no defensive players are taken in the top-10 of the NFL Draft Thursday night. It would be a first. There has NEVER been an NFL Draft (common era, since 1967) without a defensive player in the top-10,” Andrew Siciliano reported.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is hearing the same thing.

“This could definitely happen. Plenty of teams in the teens and early 20s have been buzzing about how many offensive guys will go early,” he reported.

We’ll find out on Thursday night.

The 2021 NFL Draft will take place in Cleveland, Ohio this year.