Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Turn Down Absurd Offer From Saudi Arabian Club

Amid reports that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United, he's received a lot of offers from around the world. But one wild offer that would've dwarfed his previous earnings has been turned down.

According to ESPN via Front Office Sports, a club from Saudi Arabia has reportedly offered Ronaldo an ungodly $275 million on a two-year deal. That comes out to a weekly salary of $2.6 million for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

That's a higher payroll than some of the biggest clubs in the world have for their entire teams. But don't doubt that there are teams with the financial means to pay it.

However, Ronaldo will reportedly turn the monster deal down. Given that playing in Saudi Arabia won't allow him to compete in the Champions League, it's understandable that he's not itching to play there.

The 2021-22 season saw Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United after 13 years with Real Madrid and Juventus. But despite leading the team in goals scored, the team struggled mightily.

Man United finished sixth on the Premier League table - missing Champions League qualification - and didn't win a single trophy. It was the first time in over a decade that Ronaldo hadn't won a trophy in a season.

There's still a chance that Ronaldo gives Man United one more go. The fact that he's turning down such lucrative offers suggests that he's not chasing the highest bidder right now.

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play this season?