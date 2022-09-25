Report: Dak Prescott's Earliest Possible Return Revealed

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

As Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to have the stitches in his thumb removed tomorrow, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed the best possible scenario for a speedy return.

Hopping on "NFL GameDay" with Rich Eisen, Rapoport revealed that the soonest Prescott will be able to return is four weeks from the day of his surgery.

Dak Prescott is out 4-6 weeks in total. He had surgery on Sept. 12. My understanding is the earliest [Dak Prescott] would be back is Oct. 16 against the Eagles. Jerry Jones said this week ... that he could be back next week. No, that is not my understanding. ... Simply guys, the bone has to heal and the Cowboys are not going to put their franchise quarterback in harm's way just to get him out there for one game and re-injure it. Oct. 16 I believe is the answer.

Sounds like Cowboys fans will have to get comfortable with watching Cooper Rush for a little while longer.