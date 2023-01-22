Report: Damar Hamlin's Plans For Today's Game Revealed

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be in attendance for Buffalo's pivotal divisional round game on Sunday, but he'll reportedly be supporting his brothers behind the scenes.

Per Dianna Russini of ESPN, "Damar Hamlin is with the team right now in the locker room. I was told he's not going to be coming out on the field."

Hamlin has been at the Bills facility more and more in recent days as he continues to recover from Week 17's scary on-field cardiac arrest.

Out on the field or not, having Hamlin around should be more than enough to get the Bills going in their second meeting with the Bengals since that unfortunate incident.

It should be an amazing scene at Highmark Stadium as Buffalo tries to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time in two seasons.

Should they win and move on, they'll meet the Kansas City Chiefs at a neutral site.