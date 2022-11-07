Report: Dan Lanning Job Rumor Has Been Shot Down

EUGENE, OREGON - APRIL 23: Head Coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks looks on before the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Abbie Parr/Getty Images

There was a rumor going around about Dan Lanning potentially taking an SEC head-coaching job, but that's been put to bed.

On Sunday, it was rumored that Lanning, who's the current head coach at Oregon, would be leaving for Auburn since it just cut ties with Bryan Harsin last week.

According to John Canzano, Lanning isn't going to leave Oregon for Auburn.

"Dan Lanning isn’t leaving Oregon for Auburn. Not happening. Whoever is reporting 'mutual interest' hasn’t bothered to ask Lanning. Enjoy your Sunday evening," Canzano tweeted.

Lanning is already off to a great start in Eugene. He's 8-1 in his inaugural season as the Ducks head coach after he was hired to replace Mario Cristobal late last year.

Auburn will have to look elsewhere for its new head coach as it tries to get back to being relevant again. The Tigers are currently 3-6 through nine games.