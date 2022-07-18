Report: Dark Horse Team Could Be Emerging For Kevin Durant

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A sleeper team has reportedly entered the mix for Brooklyn Nets all-star Kevin Durant.

Per Sam Amico of Hoopswire.com, the Washington Wizards could make a "major push" to land Durant this offseason.

“Several sources even have told Hoops Wire to keep an eye on the Wizards, who could make a major push,” Amico writes. "Durant is a DC product, too. He may not be upset about playing at home alongside Bradley Beal."

It would be tough for the Wizards to make a deal since they may not have the assets for it, but it would still be cool to see them get Durant.

Durant went to National Christian Academy for a couple of his high school years before finishing at Montrose Christian (both are located just outside of D.C.).

Teaming up with Beal to bring the Wizards back to the playoffs could also be pretty enticing to Durant.

It remains to be seen if Washington can step up to the plate with a major offer.