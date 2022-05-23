Report: Dark Horse Team Named For Aaron Judge

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 06: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees waits to bat in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on an absolute tear this season.

And even though he and New York weren't able to work out an extension this past offseason to keep him in pinstripes; it's hard to imagine The Honorable Aaron Judge in any other uniform.

That said, while ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan believes Judge will find himself back in the Bronx, he says there's a team out west folks need to keep an eye on.

Appearing on "Baseball Tonight," laid out the San Francisco Giants' case for the three-time All-Star:

While I do think ultimately he winds up in pinstripes next year, do not count out the San Francisco Giants. This is a team that has only $89 million or so committed to next year’s payroll. The only player under contract for 2024 is Anthony DeSclafani right now.

The Giants have money, they have money to spend and they have a big need for a power-hitting bat in the middle of the lineup. Aaron Judge is from California. Makes all the sense in the world, if not for that team in the Bronx.

According to Passan's fellow ESPN colleague Kiley McDaniel, Aaron Judge could command a long-term deal in the $300 million-range.

Especially if the 30-year-old continues this torrid pace at the plate throughout the year.