Report: Decision Made On Bills Stadium Deadline

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the staduim during the first half of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Bills original deadline to finalize the team's negotiations on a new stadium has reportedly been pushed back, according to the Associated Press.

Initially, Buffalo had set a date of September 1. But now conversations will continue for at least another month.

Per the AP, the new deadline comes 45 days later. Though no reason for the delay was shared.

In a joint statement from the Bills, the State of New York and county representatives, all three parties said "positive progress" is being made:

We have agreed to extend the exclusivity period 45 days beginning September 1st as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding. This deal will be executed in a timely manner and we look forward to breaking ground on the new stadium next year.

The team will receive an NFL record $850 million in public money for their $1.4 billion stadium. It's just a matter of everyone signing on the dotted line.