Report: Decision Made On Mike Tyson Plane Incident

Boxing legend Mike Tyson will reportedly avoid criminal charges for his recent altercation on an airplane.

Tyson was facing possible charges after he repeatedly punched a man in the face on a JetBlue flight last month. The incident was captured on viral video.

However, according to TMZ Sports, the San Mateo County District Attorney has ruled that because of "the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson" no charges will be filed against the 55-year-old fighter.

"Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County DA, tells us ultimately neither Tyson nor the man wanted to go to court over it all," TMZ wrote.

A rep for Tyson had previously accused the passenger, Melvin George Townsend III, of throwing a water bottle at the boxer and harassing him.

Townsend's lawyer denied this, saying that his client was "overly excited" when he saw the former heavyweight champion.

Whatever took place, it is good to hear this entire ugly situation has been put to rest.