Report: Deebo Samuel's Demands Still Haven't Changed

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel remains determined to get a new contract with the team.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Samuel is "not that happy" with his current situation in the Bay Area. Appearing on SportsCenter, Darlington said that the 49ers want to make things work and won't trade him.

Darlington said that he does not envision Samuel making it to training camp under his current deal. He believes that reconciliation might also need to happen before he's ready to sign.

“He did show up to mandatory minicamp, but that was mostly, I’m told, to avoid the fines that would’ve come with it,” Darlington said. “Deebo and the 49ers have some reconciliation that they need to go through when it comes to their relationship. The 49ers want to make this work. They have no interest whatsoever in trading Deebo, but Samuel still wants — No. 1 a new contract and No. 2, to be traded. He’s clearly not that happy with the situation with the 49ers, but unless it comes in the form of a new contract, it’s hard for me to fathom Deebo Samuel on the field to start training camp.”

Deebo Samuel is coming off an incredible year where he proved to be one of the best players in the league as both a receiver and a running back.

He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors while leading the league in yards per receptions and averaging over six yards carry.

With the recent slew of massive contract extensions given to top wide receivers, Samuel is in line for a historic payday.

Will he get his money before training camp?