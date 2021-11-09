Report: Deion Sanders Very Much In Mix For New Job

Even though Deion Sanders is in his second season as Jackson State head coach, that’s not stopping him from being connected to other jobs.

According to a report from Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Sanders is “squarely in the mix” for the TCU job.

TCU has been looking for a replacement ever since the school and Garry Patterson agreed to part ways. Patterson had been with the Horned Frogs for 22 seasons but decided it was time to step away after their record was 3-5 through eight games.

Jerry Kill is the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Sanders finished 4-3 at Jackson State in 2020 but has done even better this season as the head man. His team is 8-1 through nine games, with the only loss coming against Louisiana Monroe.

That said, he has been away from the team for the last three weeks as he had to have foot surgery. Gary Harrell has been filling in for Sanders as the interim head coach after Sanders’ squad was 5-1 before the surgery.

With how prominent TCU football has been in the past, it makes sense for the program to go all out and make a splash hire. The Horned Frogs are just a few seasons removed from winning the Alamo Bowl and finishing 11-3 in 2017.

They’ve slipped up since then though, as their combined record from 2018 till now is 21-22. Those aren’t the kind of results anyone is used to seeing from TCU.

Will Sanders take this job if he’s offered it?