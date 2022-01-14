Report: Deshaun Watson Allegedly Offered $100,000 To One Of His Accusers

Deshaun Watson didn’t take the field for a single snap in the 2021 season due to “non-injury reasons/personal matter” — also known as more than 20 accusations of sexual assault.

Over the course of the last year, 22 women stepped forward with allegations against the three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback. The women, each of which were at one point employed as a massage therapist for Watson, provided similar stories of abhorrent sexual misconduct and assault.

Despite the magnitude of these allegations, Watson and his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, have denied each accusation at every turn — stating that any and all sexual activity was “mutually desired by the other party.”

Watson and his legal team has reportedly attempted to settle with multiple of these women. On Friday, The Daily Beast revealed a proposed settlement agreement sent to one of these accusers.

The deal offered the anonymous woman $100,000 — which she later denied.

Here’s a link to the full agreement proposal acquired by The Daily Beast.

If the woman had accepted the agreement, she would’ve had 24 hours to dismiss the lawsuit levied against Watson. The agreement also stated that she would not be allowed to discuss the terms of the settlement publicly or privately.

The FBI and Houston police are currently investigating the allegations against the 26-year-old QB.