Report: Deshaun Watson Has Been Given A Massage Mandate

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson was in all of the headlines on Monday morning when Judge Sue L. Robinson suspended him for six games.

This decision comes after more than 20 women came forward alleging that Watson made inappropriate advances during personal massage sessions from 2020 to 2021.

Robinson has also said that Watson must get all of his future massages from club therapists, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This means that he can't seek out other massage therapists like he did when he was with the Houston Texans.

He's also going to be away from the team for at least the next six weeks. Watson is currently eligible to come back on Oct. 23 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL has the authority to appeal Robinson's decision, but it must be done within the next three days.

We'll have to see what happens.