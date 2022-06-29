Report: Deshaun Watson Punishment Rumor Is Not True

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

There has been a lot of conflicting information out there about the impending punishment for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The NFL is reportedly pushing for an indefinite year-long suspension for Watson but there was also a report out there that the league was willing to accept a ruling of 6-8 games.

That report came from Rob Maaddi of the AP on Tuesday night:

"I'm also told the NFL, despite insisting on indefinite suspension, wants to avoid the appeals process - source said "a terrible situation for everyone involved" - so league is more likely to abide by Sue Robinson's ruling IF she came back with 6-8 games," Maaddi tweeted.

This report has now been debunked by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. She's reporting that the league wouldn't accept that decision.

This means that there will likely be an appeal by the league if Sue Robinson decides to only suspend Watson for 6-8 games.

Wednesday is the second day of the hearing, though there's no timetable for a decision from Robinson.