Report: Deshaun Watson Rejected 1 Punishment Offer From NFL

The NFL is unsatisfied by the suspension ruling made by a judge earlier this week. Now the league is aiming for the full penalty that they initially hoped to hand down to Watson.

But there was a time where this whole thing could have been over with in one fell swoop. According to Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer, the league made one more offer for Watson to accept before the judge's ruling.

Per the report, the NFL was willing to hand Watson a 12-game suspension and a $10 million fine. Watson rejected the offer.

Now that their offer has been rejected, the NFL is going to go for the biggest punishment they can get away with. The latest reports indicate that they're aiming for a one-year suspension at least.

Deshaun Watson has already missed one full season with the Houston Texans. It's not clear yet whether Watson will be eligible to play if he appeals whatever suspension the NFL finally does hand down.

It took over a year for the NFL to even reach arbitration for a penalty against Watson. That penalty from a judge turned out to be just six games. But the NFL know that a six-game suspension would not stand with the wider public.

They're in a no-win situation though. At this point, there's pretty much no way for the NFL to please everyone.

The long slog towards a resolution continues.