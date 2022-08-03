Report: Deshaun Watson's Camp Continues To Have 1 Opinion

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Earlier this week, judge Sue Robinson handed Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson a six-game suspension.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL announced its decision to appeal the suspension. The league is reportedly looking to hand Watson a year-long suspension with a potential fine as well.

Watson's camp balked at that suggestion before Robinson's announcement was made in the first place. Now that the NFL is appealing, Watson is reportedly standing fast.

"Watson's camp was unhappy with the 6 game suspension, as they believed the number of games was too substantial," ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini said. "They continue to share that Watson did not do anything wrong. They have no comment on the league's appeal at this time."

While Watson's camp seems to think he did nothing wrong, the new report directly contradicts a comment from Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

After the six-game suspension was announced, the Haslams said Watson was "remorseful" for his actions.

"We respect Judge Robinson's decision, and at the same time, empathize and understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout this process," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement Monday. "We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on and off the field, and we will continue to support him."

Clearly Watson doesn't think he did anything wrong, so why would he feel remorseful?