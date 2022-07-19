Report: Details Emerge From Charles Barkley's Contract Situation

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Amid heavy speculation that Charles Barkley could be joining the LIV Golf series as a broadcasting personality, fans from around the sports world are wondering what this could mean for his role on the wildly-popular basketball show Inside the NBA.

If the NBA Hall of Famer takes a job with the Saudi-backed organization, he could be forced to surrender his spot on one of the world's most respected sports programs.

But according to Front Office Sports, Barkley still has a couple more years on his TNT contract. His deal with Turner Sports runs through the NBA's 2024-25 season — coinciding with Turner's $1.2 billion annual rights deal with the NBA.

This contract makes Barkley exclusive to TNT for at least the next few years. But, he could find away out of his current deal.

Given his more than two decades of success with TNT, the network may grant him permission to leave if he wishes to accept a job with LIV Golf.

The LIV series has poached several of the PGA Tour's top golfers with nine-figure contracts. Could Barkley be the next big-name to be persuaded by a massive financial haul?