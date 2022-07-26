Report: Details Emerge From Cole Beasley's Free Agency Plan

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley is still a free agent as we quickly approach the start of the 2022 NFL season.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Beasley has plenty of interest from teams around the league — he's just waiting for the "right opportunity and offer."

"There is, I'm told, significant interest around the league. It's just a matter of waiting for the right opportunity, significant money... He continues to weigh options," Garafolo explained.

Beasley, 33, logged 164 catches over the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills — tied for 10th in the league. This past season, he notched a career-high 82 catches on a career-high 112 targets.

Former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and executive Joe Schoen are now with the Giants. Garafolo suggested that the New York organization could have some interest in acquiring Beasley before this coming season.

Garafolo expects any potential deal to go down sometime in the next couple weeks.