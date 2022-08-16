Report: Details Emerge From Fatal Shooting At Youth Football Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Cornerback Aqib Talib #21 of the Los Angeles Rams exits the field following the Rams 55-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Aqib Talib's brother allegedly shot and killed a youth football coach at a game.

It's now being reported that Aqib Talib was close to his brother at the time of the shooting. TMZ has posted an exclusive video of the fatal shooting which shows that Talib was only a few feet away from his brother.

Talib's lawyer even released a statement and confirmed that he was there during the shooting.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” the statement reads via ProFootballTalk. "He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Taib's brother Yaqub turned himself in to authorities on Monday after the coach was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are also still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.