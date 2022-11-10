Report: Details Emerge From Gisele's First Move After Divorce

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Earlier this week, photos of Gisele Bundchen vacationing in Costa Rica surfaced on the internet. The 42-year-old supermodel is currently with her two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

On Wednesday, details about Bundchen's trip to Costa Rica emerged.

According to E! News, Bundchen took her children to Costa Rica so they could get away from all the drama they've dealt with over the past few months.

"Gisele took her kids to their Costa Rica home," an insider told E! News. "After the divorce was settled, she wanted to get away to her happy place. They have been relaxing, playing with their dogs on the beach and surfing. They wanted to get away from it all and have a little vacation."

Bundchen recently settled her divorce with Tom Brady. They were married for 13 years.

E! News said both Bundchen and Brady are "ready to move on and move ahead."

Brady and Bundchen agreed on joint custody of their children. The report says they'll keep things "drama free" for the kids.