Troubling Details Emerge From Sean McVay, Jared Goff Relationship

The relationship between head coach and quarterback is a crucial one. And according to recent reports, the connection between Sean McVay and Jared Goff is far from ideal.

Just two days after Goff and the Rams fell 32-18 to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, the QB who was once thought of as the franchise savior is now in jeopardy.

NFL Network host Steve Wyche says the duo need “marriage counseling” to mend the rift created between them this past season.

McVay benched Goff for backup QB John Wolford in Week 17 and the first round of the playoffs. Goff was nursing a thumb injury in the final stretches of the season that likely contributed to his poor play.

“The people I’ve spoken to said basically, at this moment, the relationship with Goff and McVay: not great,” Wyche said, via USA Today Sports. “They need marriage counseling is what one person said to me. I think this is something that they’re going to be able to work through, but there’s got to be some healing and that’s not just with Jared Goff’s injured thumb.”

After a solid performance from Wolford in Week 17, McVay and the Rams were excited about the young backup’s talent. Wolford started in Goff’s place to kickoff LA’s Wild Card win over the Seahawks. But, Goff soon took over after Wolford’s day was ended by a neck injury early in the game.

McVay’s decision to start Wolford was an admitted point of contention for Goff.

Last week after the Wild Card win, Jared Goff told NFL Network analyst Mike Silver that not starting against the Seahawks was “one of the toughest things he’s had to go through.”

Silver also said that Goff and McVay had some “long, heartfelt discussions” before the decision was made. But, the connection between the two just isn’t the same as it once was.

With three years still remaining on Goff’s massive $134 million contract, the Rams would have to look into trade options if they wanted to go in a different direction.

Los Angeles will certainly have a lot to think about this offseason.