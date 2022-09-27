Report Details If Cheating Is Tom Brady, Gisele's Issue

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Speculation about the cause of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s recent marital struggles have run rampant over the past few weeks.

According to recent reports from Page Six, there is "no accusation of cheating" and the couple have simply "grown apart."

“There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side," an inside source reportedly said. “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.”

Initially, the cause of Brady and Bündchen’s relationship issues reportedly stemmed from the 45-year-old quarterback's decision to un-retire from football earlier this summer. More recent reports indicate that Brady's football career has nothing to do with the issues.

“Gisele has no problem with Tom returning to football, she wants him to be happy, and wants him to play, if that is what he wants," a family source said. “There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time.”

The couple — who've been married for 13 years — reportedly spent the majority of the summer living apart.

Bündchen was notably absent for the Buccaneers' first home game of the year this past weekend.