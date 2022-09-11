Report Details If Tom Brady Would Consider Playing For Another Team

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With Tom Brady playing on an expiring contract this year, how likely is it that he wears a third uniform in his NFL career?

According to Ian Rapoport, Brady has no issues with the Buccaneers:

“Asked if Brady would play for another team after this year, because he’s a free agent, a source close to the QB emphasized greatly the affection Brady has for the Bucs, from the players to the coaches to the front office to the ownership,” the insider wrote via NFL.com.

Brady hasn't said for certain if he plans to retire after the season or not. And as the league's investigation into the Dolphins revealed, he's had other interests before.

That said, Brady's focus is probably on the here and now, with a primetime matchup vs. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on Sunday night.

They kickoff at 8:20 PM ET on NBC.