Report: Disruption Plans Made For Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Joe Biden visits the Republican dugout during the the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park September 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. The annual bipartisan game was first played in 1909. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On July 28, the annual Congressional Baseball Game will be played. As of now, it sounds like a group of activists plan on shutting it down.

In a recent video that was shared on social media, a group called "Now or Never" revealed that it plans to disrupt this year's game.

The "Now or Never" collective is being organized by "groups who feel disillusioned by their canvassing and outreach work in the 2020 elections."

According to "Now or Never," Congress has "one last shot" to pass historic climate legislation. If nothing happens, it'll "leave everything on the field" on July 28.

"We will not stand by, watching them play baseball while the world burns," the group said, via Fox News.

In addition to revealing their plans for the Congressional Baseball Game, "Now or Never" shared a message for President Joe Biden.

"If Biden fails to deliver on climate, he should not be the Democratic nominee in 2024," the collective stated. "Full stop."

We're roughly three weeks away from potentially seeing "Now or Never" leave it all out on the diamond.