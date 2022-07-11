Report: Dodgers Have Had 'Conversations' About Trading For All-Star SP

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 01, 2022: A general stadium view during the fourth inning of a game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers against the at Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Stop us if you've heard this one before: The Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in making a big trade.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds have had "preliminary trade conversations" regarding All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo. Per the report, the Dodgers are one of many clubs showing interest in the righty.

Castillo is about to appear in the second All-Star Game of his career. Despite his 3-4 record, he's enjoying a career year with a 2.92 ERA and a 1.099 WHIP.

Morosi made it clear that there is a "long way to go" before the trade deadline. But the Dodgers are expected to factor into the final decision.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Luis Castillo signed with the San Francisco Giants as an international player in 2011 when he was just a teenager. After several years in the minors for the Giants and later the Miami Marlins, he emerged as a superb prospect before being traded to the Reds.

Castillo joined the Reds in 2017 and was promptly given a place on the starting roster. After going 3-7 with a 3.12 ERA, Castillo finished eighth in Rookie of the Year voting.

But Castillo had his breakout campaign just two years later. He went 15-8 in 2019, finishing the season with a 3.40 ERA and 226 strikeouts in 32 games.

Will Luis Castillo continue his MLB career with the Reds, or join the Dodgers in a trade?