Report: Drew Lock Outplays Geno Smith In Seahawks Team Scrimmage

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after a 16-15 win over the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season.

The contest pits returning backup Geno Smith against former Denver Broncos starter Drew Lock.

During Saturday's training camp practice, Lock reportedly outplayed Smith by a significant margin.

Seahawks insider Gregg Ball outlined the respective days for the Seattle QBs:

With the departure of Russell Wilson earlier this offseason, the Seahawks are on the hunt for their starting quarterback for the first time since 2011. The team was originally reported as a possible trade partner for veteran options like Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo, but ultimately elected to stick with Lock and Smith instead.

Despite this practice win for Lock on Saturday, head coach Pete Carroll still has Smith notched as QB1.

"They keep doing stuff every day, and they're making plays," Carroll said, per Pro Football Talk. "They both make plays every day. I'm watching to see how it swings; if it goes heavy one way, heavy the other way. The guys are doing a nice job. We're working hard to match up the reps with the guys that play up in front, and the receivers, we're working to get that done, and that'll happen, and you'll see how it happens again tomorrow, how the reps are handed out, just so that we can make it a really even competition. "Geno continues to be on top, he's ahead, he's been in the lead for all the obvious reasons, and he's holding onto it and doing a really good job of battling. Both guys are communicating beautifully, they're learning well, we don't have any issues with anything we're trying to do. There are no issues here where we have to 'Oh, we can't quite do this or that with this guy or that guy,' it isn't like that. They're very talented arm-wise, and the ability to throw the ball down the field is there. So, let the games begin. Getting out there, now we're in the middle of it, and we'll see what happens. It's a really big day tomorrow. It'll be a really big day tomorrow."

If Lock continues to outplay Smith in practice, he very well could claim the starting job by Week 1.