Report: ESPN Analyst A Candidate For Falcons’ GM Job

ESPN football analyst Louis Riddick is reportedly a potential candidate for the newly-opened Atlanta Falcons GM job.

Riddick, who served as the pro personnel director for both Washington and Philadelphia, is being considered for the opening, according to Falcons insider Jeff Schultz. Riddick also has ties with the organization from his NFL playing days when he suited up for Atlanta in 1992 and 1996. While he’s never served as a general manager before, the analyst has interviewed for positions in the past.

ESPN commentator and former Washington and Philadelphia pro personnel director Louis Riddick is among a list of candidates for Falcons' GM job, according to sources. Riddick, who played for the Falcons in 1992 and '96, has interviewed for other GM jobs in past. @TheAthleticNFL — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) December 7, 2020

After a 13-year partnership, the Falcons have decided to part ways with GM Thomas Dimitroff. Team president and CEO Rich McKay has taken over football operations in the interim, but the franchise is actively searching for a long-term replacement.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Atalanta’s initial candidate list soon after the decision to fire Dimitroff was announced. Among those names were former Texans’ GM Rick Smith, former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie and current Bears’ personnel director Champ Kelly.

ICYMI: Falcons’ GM search will hone in on a diverse group of candidates, including former Texans’ GM Rick Smith, former Raiders’ GM Reggie McKenzie and current Bears’ personnel man Champ Kelly.https://t.co/yjIUlJjKwf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Now, Schefter can add his coworker to that list.

Riddick is the only candidate for the job who isn’t currently in some front-office position in the NFL. The last time he was working in the league was 2010-13 when he served as the personnel director for the Eagles.

This being said, Riddick does have a bright football mind and over a decades worth of personnel experience. Maybe the Monday Night Football coach could offer a unique perspective that a current or former GM couldn’t.

Whoever does get the job will have their job cut out for them.

Even with an abundance of offensive talent, the Falcons have been unable to perform in recent years. Some personnel changes will need to be made if Atlanta want to start playing winning football.