Report: ESPN Analyst A Candidate For Falcons’ GM Job

ESPN's NFL Matchup, featuring Louis Riddick.Twitter/@LRiddickESPN

ESPN football analyst Louis Riddick is reportedly a potential candidate for the newly-opened Atlanta Falcons GM job.

Riddick, who served as the pro personnel director for both Washington and Philadelphia, is being considered for the opening, according to Falcons insider Jeff Schultz. Riddick also has ties with the organization from his NFL playing days when he suited up for Atlanta in 1992 and 1996. While he’s never served as a general manager before, the analyst has interviewed for positions in the past.

After a 13-year partnership, the Falcons have decided to part ways with GM Thomas Dimitroff. Team president and CEO Rich McKay has taken over football operations in the interim, but the franchise is actively searching for a long-term replacement.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Atalanta’s initial candidate list soon after the decision to fire Dimitroff was announced. Among those names were former Texans’ GM Rick Smith, former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie and current Bears’ personnel director Champ Kelly.

Now, Schefter can add his coworker to that list.

Riddick is the only candidate for the job who isn’t currently in some front-office position in the NFL. The last time he was working in the league was 2010-13 when he served as the personnel director for the Eagles.

This being said, Riddick does have a bright football mind and over a decades worth of personnel experience. Maybe the Monday Night Football coach could offer a unique perspective that a current or former GM couldn’t.

Whoever does get the job will have their job cut out for them.

Even with an abundance of offensive talent, the Falcons have been unable to perform in recent years. Some personnel changes will need to be made if Atlanta want to start playing winning football.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.