Report: ESPN Has Made Final Decision On The Big Ten

There's going to be a massive change in the college football landscape in the next couple of years.

Per John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, ESPN has pulled out of the Big Ten media rights negotiations. This means that the network won't broadcast any Big Ten football or basketball games for the first time in 40 years.

ESPN said no thanks to the conference's final offer of a 7-year/$380 million per-year package.

The Big Ten will be broadcast across NBC, FOX, and CBS following the 2023 season.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Fox would get the noon kickoff followed by CBS in the late afternoon and NBC in prime time.

The Big Ten late afternoon game on CBS will replace the SEC one, which will be moving to ESPN starting in 2024.

Once these deals are in place, ESPN will be able to counter with SEC on ABC/ESPN at Noon, 3:30, and 7:30 p.m. ET.

There will be no shortage of great games to watch each Saturday once this is made official.