Report: ESPN+ Is Raising Subscription Price Next Month

If you've been enjoying ESPN's ESPN+ subscription service for the past few years we can only hope you've been getting maximum value for it - because the price appears to be going up very soon.

According to Front Office Sports, ESPN+ will see a significant price hike starting this August. The price will be raised from $6.99 per month to $9.99 with the change taking place on August 23, 2022.

The hike might be part of an effort by ESPN's parent-company Disney to steer users towards its "Disney Bundle," which includes ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Disney is not raising the price of that particular bundle at this time.

The annual rate of ESPN+ will be seeing a price hike too though. It will be raised from $69.99 to $99.99. An announcement will reportedly be sent to subscribers as early as next week.

As you can imagine, the price hike isn't exactly going over well with fans. Many are already pledging to drop their subscription in protest.

Unfortunately, their options are going to be pretty limited moving forward. ESPN has the exclusive rights to a wide variety of sports and content that they're only making available on ESPN+.

That exclusivity pretty much puts fans between a rock and a hard place - either pay whatever ESPN demands, or don't watch what you want to watch.

It stinks, but it is what it is right now.