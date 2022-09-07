Report: ESPN's College GameDay Is Adding Another Member

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler are seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned that ESPN's College GameDay was getting a new member.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported that Pat McAfee will be joining the show. He'll get started right away, joining the crew for Saturday's show in Austin ahead of a massive showdown between Alabama and Texas.

Not long after the report emerged, McAfee confirmed the news with a post on social media.

"It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me," McAfee said. "GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly Will lead show manana w/ all the deets."

The good news might not be over for McAfee. Later Tuesday night he hinted at another major move in the coming days.

“My life is dumb. If I was 2 die tomorrow, right b4 passing I’d be proud & dumbfounded of what I have been lucky enough 2 do," he said. "Massive announcement coming at some point this week..truly Bananaland. Have a great night beautiful people. I appreciate u all more than u could imagine.”

Congratulations to McAfee on the new gig!