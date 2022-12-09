Report Explains Brittney Griner's New Haircut

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Images of Brittney Griner have been few and far between since her release from Russia in a prisoner exchange yesterday. But the images we have seen have revealed that Griner is sporting a change in her hairdo.

Griner was seen with her signature locks cut off - a rather noticeable change. According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, Griner got the haircut over two weeks ago.

Per the report, Griner's lawyer revealed that her hair would freeze in the cold every time she washed it, and didn't want that to be an issue for the upcoming Russian winter.

"So… the hair. Griner’s lawyer tells me BG cut her hair famous two Sundays ago. Every time she washed it it would freeze, and she decided she didn’t want to deal with it for an entire Russian winter. And she was prepared to be there for a while."

Knowing what we know of the conditions she was kept in, that was far from the only problem Brittney Griner had to deal with. It probably wasn't close to the worst problem either.

No doubt she'll have a lot to say about her ordeal in Russian prison in the weeks and months to come.

Now that she's home, will Griner try to grow her hair back to the way it was before?